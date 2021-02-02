Centre owns assets worth at least Rs 18.90 lakh crore; Union Budget documents hint it may be much more

The Indian government owns assets worth at least Rs 18.90 lakh crore in the form of land, buildings, machinery and vehicles among others, which is an increase of Rs 1.99 lakh crore in a year.

If one takes fiscal from 2015-16 to 2019-20, the rise in assets is around Rs 7.99 lakh crore.

According to the Budget 2021-22 documents, the present value of assets owned by the government would be much more, as it has recorded only assets above the threshold value of Rs 2 lakh at the end of 2019-20.

The assets of Cabinet Secretariats, paramilitary forces, Ministry of Defence and Department of Space and Atomic Energy also do not figure in this list.

At the beginning of 2019-20, the assets were valued at Rs 16.90 lakh crore and it rose to Rs 18.90 lakh crore at the end.

Physical assets like land, building, roads and bridges are valued at Rs 4.55 lakh crore, up from Rs 4.35 lakh crore at the beginning of 2019-20.

Financial assets like shares and loans to states and foreign countries is around Rs 13.88 lakh crore, an increase from Rs 12.10 lakh crore.

The government owns land valued at Rs 3.74 lakh crore in 2019-20 as against Rs 3.57 lakh crore in the previous fiscal,

Bridges across the country owned by the central government are valued at Rs 12088.32 crore, with new bridges valued at Rs 33.24 crore coming up in the last fiscal. Vehicles were valued at Rs 2310.56 crore with addition of new vehicles worth Rs 155.71 crore.

The value of shares owned by the government is Rs 5.37 lakh crore, up from Rs 4.53 lakh crore.

It has also given loans to the tune of Rs 14751.13 crore, to foreign countries, up from Rs 14093.67 crore, an increase of about Rs 657.46 crore