Citibank's India consumer banking head steps down

Citibank's India consumer banking head Shinjini Kumar steps down

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Sep 23 2020, 23:14 ist
  • updated: Sep 23 2020, 23:14 ist

Citibank's head of consumer banking in the country, Shinjini Kumar, has stepped down after three years at the helm, the American lender said on Wednesday.

Kumar, 53, had joined the bank in 2017 from Paytm Payments Bank, where she was the chief executive.

"We confirm Kumar will be retiring from Citi at the end of September 2020. We wish her all the very best in the next stage of her career," a spokesperson for the lender said.

Kumar worked in consultancy firm PwC before joining Paytm and had a long stint with the Reserve Bank of India before that.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Citibank
India

What's Brewing

PIL seeks action against Twitter over anti-India tweets

PIL seeks action against Twitter over anti-India tweets

NASA publishes Artemis plan to land 1st woman on Moon

NASA publishes Artemis plan to land 1st woman on Moon

Rare leopards seen near Beijing habitat after 20 yrs

Rare leopards seen near Beijing habitat after 20 yrs

Nowhere flight to nowhere land? AI plans scenic joyride

Nowhere flight to nowhere land? AI plans scenic joyride

 