Cognizant CEO Ravi Kumar S named to 2025 TIME 100 AI List

<p>Bengaluru: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp on Thursday announced that CEO Ravi Kumar S has been named to the 2025 TIME 100 AI list. This recognition highlights Kumar's visionary leadership and contributions to the field of enterprise AI.</p>.<p>The TIME 100 AI list highlights the most influential leaders, thinkers, scientists, and policymakers across various fields, who are shaping today's AI landscape. Inclusion on this list not only reflects Kumar's dedication and contributions to advancing AI technology but also underscores Cognizant's commitment to driving innovation and excellence across the industry, the company said in a statement.</p>.<p>Under Kumar's leadership, Cognizant pledged $1 billion in 2023 to accelerate enterprise AI. The company is now close to reaching 1 million people with skilling and training opportunities on AI and advanced technologies through its global Synapse skilling initiative. Furthering this commitment, Kumar also recently initiated the world's largest vibe coding event among Cognizant employees to drive AI literacy at all levels. The event led to a Guinness World Records™ title for the most participants in an online generative AI hackathon.</p>