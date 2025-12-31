<p>Kolkata: Renowned Bengali poet Joy Goswami has been summoned by the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/election-commission">Election Commission</a> for a hearing in connection with the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls, his family said on Wednesday.</p>.<p>Goswami, a Sahitya Akademi Award-winning poet, has undergone surgeries recently and is unwell, his daughter Devarti said.</p>.<p>She said her 74-year-old father was asked to appear for the SIR hearing on January 2.</p>.<p>Devarti said all the family members had duly filled and submitted the enumeration forms on time.</p>.Goswami community women write letters with blood to UP CM, PM against trust to run Banke Bihari temple.<p>She said both she and her father were ‘unmapped’ voters as their names did not figure on the 2002 list.</p>.<p>"Some information and documents have been sought from my father. Given his current health condition, it does not seem possible for him to attend the hearing. I will go with the required documents and information on the day of the hearing," Devatri said.</p>.<p>However, Goswami has been voting regularly for the past several years.</p>.<p>An Election Commission official later said they have spoken to Goswami's family over the phone and assured them of full cooperation.</p>.<p>The development comes amid complaints that elderly voters have fallen ill while standing in the queue during hearings conducted as part of the SIR process in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/west-bengal-india">West Bengal</a>.</p>.West Bengal CM Mamata assures Muslims of protection for Waqf properties.<p>Incidentally, the poll panel has issued a notification stating that voters aged above 85 or those who are seriously ill will be heard at their residences.</p>.<p>Meanwhile, TMC leader and state Education Minister Bratya Basu said, "It is beyond imagination that a poet like Joy Goswami, who had been voting in Bengal for years and is known nationally as a foremost poet, can be summoned for the hearing." Basu, also a noted actor and playwright, said in jest that had Rabindranath Tagore been alive, “who knows they would have summoned him too for a hearing”. </p>