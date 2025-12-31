Menu
Maharashtra: Dr Sadanand Date appointed as Director General of Police

He will assume charge on January 3, 2026, following the retirement of incumbent DGP Rashmi Shukla.
Last Updated : 31 December 2025, 10:47 IST
Published 31 December 2025, 10:47 IST
