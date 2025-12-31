<p>Mumbai: From selling newspapers as a child to leading India’s premier counter-terror agency and now heading <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/maharashtra">Maharashtra</a>’s police force, the journey of Dr Sadanand Date has been marked by grit, courage and distinguished service.</p><p>The Maharashtra government on Wednesday appointed Dr Date as the Director General of Police (Head of Police Force). </p><p>He will assume charge on January 3, 2026, following the retirement of incumbent DGP Rashmi Shukla.</p><p>A 1990-batch Indian Police Service officer, Dr Date was serving as Director General of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) since April 1, 2024, with tenure till his superannuation on December 31, 2026. However, last week, the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved his early repatriation to the Maharashtra cadre.</p>.Maharashtra: Dr Siddhivinayak Barve takes over as NCSC Chairman .<p>Before heading the NIA, Dr Date had served as chief of the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) and held several key assignments, including Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime), Mumbai. During central deputation, he also served with the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and as Joint Secretary in the Law and Justice Department.</p><p>Dr Date is widely remembered for his role during the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, when he confronted Pakistani terrorists Mohammed Ajmal Kasab and Abu Ismail at Cama & Albless Hospital. He was injured during the operation but continued to participate in the encounter.</p><p>He later deposed before the special 26/11 court, where then Additional Sessions Judge M L Tahaliyani commended his presence of mind and bravery. The court recorded that Dr Date, instead of rushing to the terrace, assessed the situation and threw a metal object towards the door, triggering immediate automatic firing from the terrorists.</p><p>During the encounter, Dr Date sustained injuries to his right eye, chest, throat, knee and ankle due to grenade splinters. He was subsequently awarded the President’s Police Medal for Gallantry.</p><p>Following 26/11, Dr Date headed Force One, the elite commando unit of the Maharashtra Police raised on the lines of the National Security Guard. He also led the Crime Branch-CID of the Mumbai Police and handled several high-risk crises, including the 2008 hostage drama in which a youth hijacked a BEST bus in south Mumbai.</p><p>Apart from counter-terror operations, Dr Date played a key role in rescue and firefighting efforts during the devastating June 21, 2012 fire at Mantralaya, saving several lives.</p><p>An alumnus of the University of Minnesota under the prestigious Humphrey Fellowship Programme, Dr Date studied strategies to combat white-collar and organised crime in the United States. He has also undergone specialised training with Germany’s elite GSG-9 commandos.</p><p>Born in Pune, Dr Date sold newspapers as a child to support his family — a humble beginning that makes his rise to the state’s top police post all the more remarkable.</p>