Air India bets on generative AI; to introduce more AI features to address customer queries

Satya Ramaswamy, Chief Digital and Technology Officer at Air India, said that after the emergence of Large Language Model driven generative AI capabilities, it is increasingly seeing a definitive shift in guest preferences to use chat interactions to get the information and support they need quickly.

Air India also said that generative AI solutions help automate repetitive and mundane tasks such as booking, cancellation and confirmation, and free up bandwidth for human agents to focus on more complex and value-adding interactions.