Air India Group operates 8,500 weekly flights with 300 planes

<p>New Delhi: With a fleet of 300 planes, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/air-india">Air India</a> Group is currently serving 312 domestic and international routes with around 8,500 weekly flights, according to airline sources.</p>.<p>For now, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/tata-group">Tata Group</a>-owned Air India, which has merged full service carrier Vistara with itself, has a total of 67 wide body aircraft, including seven of Vistara.</p>.<p>The integrated entity of Air India and Vistara is India's largest international carrier and the second largest domestic airline.</p>.Air India Express to reconfigure planes with biz class seats from April 2025.<p>The entity has 210 planes serving 91 destinations and 174 routes with weekly flights of around 5,600, the sources said.</p>.<p>Tata Group also owns Air India Express, which completed the merger of AIX Connect with itself on October 1.</p>.<p>Air India has a fleet of 80 narrow body and 60 wide body planes while Vistara has 63 narrow body and seven wide body aircraft.</p>.<p>Air India Express has 90 narrow body planes.</p>.<p>Together, Air India Group has 300 aircraft and is serving 103 destinations -- 55 domestic and 48 international ones.</p>.<p>Currently, the group is operating 312 routes, comprising 160 domestic and 152 overseas ones, the sources said.</p>.<p>The total number of flights per week is around 8,500.</p>.<p>The group's fleet has Boeing 777-300 ERs, 777-200 LRs, 787-8s, 787-9s, A320 family planes and A350s.</p>.<p>Air India, Vistara and AIX Connect together had a domestic market share of a little over 29 per cent in September, as per latest official data.</p>.Vistara merger: Section of Air India pilots unhappy over different retirement age.<p>The group is expanding its operations and more planes will be inducted in the coming months.</p>.<p>Meanwhile, Air India pilots are making in-flight announcements on Tuesday saying that today marks a very special milestone with the merger of Vistara and emphasised that the "signature Vistara in-flight experience continues on the Vistara fleet".</p>.<p>Vistara fleet is identifiable by the code 'AI2'.</p>.<p>"With over 5,500 international and domestic flights weekly, an all-new Maharaja Club loyalty programme and a growing and transforming fleet, we are excited to offer you more destinations and an elevated travel experience," as per the announcement.</p>