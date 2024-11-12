Home
Air India Group operates 8,500 weekly flights with 300 planes

Air India has a fleet of 80 narrow body and 60 wide body planes while Vistara has 63 narrow body and seven wide body aircraft.
PTI
Last Updated : 12 November 2024, 09:48 IST

Published 12 November 2024, 09:48 IST
