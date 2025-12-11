Menu
News in Pics | December 11, 2025: Best photos from around the world

Last Updated : 10 December 2025, 23:44 IST
Siddaramaiah inaugurates newly built Karanja near Suvarna Vidhana Soudha. Credit: PTI

Revanth Reddy meets Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi at Sharad Pawar's residence. Credit: PTI

Germany wins FIH Junior Mens World Cup 2025. Credit: PTI

Director James Cameron and his wife, Suzy Amis Cameron, attend the premiere for the film 'Avatar: Fire and Ash', in Los Angeles, California. Credit: Reuters

Bharatanatyam performance at Bharat Parv in London. Credit: PTI

Atmospheric river brings rain and flooding to the Pacific Northwest. Credit: Reuters

