Karnataka govt's family registry Kutumba to get legal cover

<p>Belagavi: The Karnataka government has drafted a law giving statutory backing to Kutumba, a social registry under which households will have a unique identifier number.</p>.<p>"Every resident family of the State of Karnataka and each member of such a family, shall be entitled to obtain a <br>Kutumba number by submitting information and photographs, in the manner as may be prescribed," the draft bill states.</p>.<p>The Kutumba ID can be used to fetch data — caste, income, landholding and so on — to determine a citizen's eligibility for a government programme without having to submit documents.</p>.<p>The law empowers the government to make this unique number a prerequisite for citizens to avail services such as subsidy, benefit, service, certificate, licence or permit for disaster management, evidence-based planning and good governance.</p>.<p>Authority for security</p>.<p>The Bill seeks to establish Karnataka Kutumba (Access and Management) Authority and provide security and confidentiality of citizen data. The authority is mandated to acquire, hold and dispose of property, both movable and immovable, as per provisions of this Bill.</p>.<p>The Chief Secretary will be the ex-officio chairperson of the authority.</p>.<p>According to the Bill, Kutumba system comprises social registry, integrated beneficiary management systems, beneficiary registry, payment platform and grievance redressal system and may include or exclude such other components as may be notified by the authority.</p>.<p class="CrossHead">Eligibility criteria</p>.<p>According to the Bill, the state government, on the recommendation of the Authority, may, by notification, direct that the Kutumba number is a requirement for determining eligibility for any government subsidy, benefit or service.</p>.<p>However, if an applicant doesn't have a Kutumba number, but is otherwise eligible to receive subsidies, benefits, services, a certificate, licence or permit, the state government can order the verification of the person's data, which may even include an additional fee.</p>.<p>According to the Bill, the Kutumba number holder has the right to obtain information such as confirmation regarding whether the authority has processed or is processing personal data of the card holder, the purpose for which the personal data has been processed or shared with government agencies, the summary of the personal data being processed by the authority, the identities of all government entities with whom the Kutumba number holder's personal data has been shared and<br />so on.</p>.<p>Kutumba was first rolled out in August 2019 as a pilot project in Srirangapatna taluk in Mandya district. Following its success, the project was extended to the entire state in May 2020.</p>.<p>The Basavaraj Bommai-led government had planned to draft a Bill to provide statutory backing to Kutumba in 2022 and had roped in the thinktank Vidhi Centre for Legal Policy to draft the<br />Bill.</p>