<p>Mumbai: Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran on Saturday said Air India, which is undergoing a transformation, is not just a business opportunity but a "responsibility" for the Tata Group.</p>.<p>The aviation sector faces continous challenges, he said and added that the global supply chain issues make availability of parts, infrastructure and new fleet pretty unpredictable.</p>.<p>"Every plan that you have is becoming difficult because of the situations that you face in this area," he said.</p>.<p>Chandrasekaran also mentioned that the aviation is a very capital intensive business and also the margins are thin.</p>.<p>At an event in the city to celebrate the 121st birth anniversary of J R D Tata, Chandrasekaran said, "I firmly believe for the Tata Group, Air India is just not a business opportunity. It's a responsibility".</p>.<p>Tatas acquired loss-making Air India along with Air India Express in January 2022, and since then, the group has been working on an ambitious five-year transformation plan. However, the progress has been slower than expected due to various factors, including global supply chain woes resulting in aircraft upgradation as well as delivery delays.</p>.<p>Highlighting the potential of the country's aviation sector, Chandrasekaran said every single percentage growth in GDP will give a 2 per cent growth for the domestic aviation sector.</p>.<p>"India grows 8 per cent, the aviation industry grows 16 per cent. And this game will play out, and will be continuing for a long time, at least the next three decades.</p>.<p>"So this is going to be a very exciting phase of economic growth, and for the aviation sector in particular," he said. </p>