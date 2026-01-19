Menu
Responsible Nations' Index: Singapore ranked first, India at 16

Kovind launched the RNI, a first-of-its-kind global index that evaluates countries based on how responsibly they exercise power towards their citizens, global community and the planet.
Last Updated : 19 January 2026, 17:00 IST
Published 19 January 2026, 17:00 IST
India NewsSingaporeRNI

