<p>New Delhi: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/singapore">Singapore</a> ranked first and India 16th in the Responsible Nations' Index (RNI) launched by former president <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ramnath-kovind">Ram Nath Kovind</a> on Monday.</p>.<p>Switzerland was second, Denmark third and the Central African Republic stood last on the 154-nation index.</p>.<p>India's neighbour Pakistan was in the 90th place. China was ranked 68th and the US 66th, according to the RNI.</p>.<p>Kovind launched the RNI, a first-of-its-kind global index that evaluates countries based on how responsibly they exercise power towards their citizens, global community and the planet.</p>.<p>The RNI is a global evaluative framework developed by the think tank World Intellectual Foundation (WIF) in academic collaboration with <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/jawaharlal-nehru-university">Jawaharlal Nehru University</a> (JNU) and methodological validation by the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Mumbai.</p>.Ram Nath Kovind to launch Responsible Nations Index that evaluates how responsibly countries act.<p>Kovind underlined the importance of ethical governance, inclusive development, and moral responsibility in shaping sustainable national and global futures.</p>.<p>"The index is not a scoreboard which increases competition, but a mirror of morality and responsibility which reflects if countries are doing justice to their citizens," he said.</p>.<p>The index is anchored in three core dimensions -- internal responsibility, environmental responsibility and external responsibility.</p>.<p>The RNI has been operationalised through seven dimensions, 15 aspects and 58 indicators.</p>.<p>Sudhanshu Mittal, Founder and Secretary, WIF, said the RNI represents a shift from power-centric assessments to responsibility-centric evaluation of nations.</p>.<p>"The Responsible Nations Index asks a fundamental question — how responsibly does a nation exercise its power? Prosperity without responsibility is unsustainable. The RNI seeks to encourage ethical governance, humane development and global stewardship," he said.</p>