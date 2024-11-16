Home
AirAsia to operate flight service from Port Blair to Kuala Lumpur from Saturday

Presently no international airlines operate from Port Blair's Veer Savarkar International Airport.
PTI
Last Updated : 16 November 2024, 06:22 IST

Published 16 November 2024, 06:22 IST
Business NewsAviationAir AsiaPort Blair

