DH Interview | All OEMs eagerly awaiting the upcoming festive season to boost sales: Nissan India MD

Because of three reasons. One, you are able to pick and choose what you want to bring from outside to India. Two, you are able to configure the vehicle and cater to the different consumers the way the consumers want it. So it's a customer first strategy. And number three, you can get the global best from different parts of the world, regardless of volumes. So you can get small volume cars. You can get high volume cars, and you can bring them to the Indian market very quickly. You don't have to wait, invest, develop a line, build a vehicle, test it, validate it, and then bring it to the market. Moreover, we don’t want to set up a (production) line right now for small volumes. Because, when you are bringing in high quality, high tech cars from outside, you will not be able to sell them in super high volumes. And when you're not able to sell them in super high volumes, you'll never be able to justify the investment on the line. What we need right now as a brand is that we need to showcase the best technologies that we have.