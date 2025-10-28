Amazon to lay off 14,000 jobs globally

<p>Bengaluru: E-commerce giant <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/amazon">Amazon </a>will <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/lay-offs">cut </a>about 14,000 corporate jobs as the company makes organisational changes. </p><p>In a message to Amazon employees, the e-commerce company announced that it is working hard to support everyone whose role is impacted, including offering most employees 90 days to look for a new role internally.</p><p>Employees across various countries will be impacted. </p><p>An email, sent to the Amazon India team, to know about the number of employees to be impacted, went unanswered.</p>.Amazon targets Rs 7,05,980 crore in cumulative ecommerce exports from India by 2030 .<p>In an email to employees, Amazon said, "Last year, Andy (Andy Jassy, president and CEO of Amazon) posted a note about strengthening our culture and teams – explaining how we want to operate like the world’s largest startup, the importance of having the right structure to drive that level of speed and ownership, and the need to be set up to invent, collaborate, be connected, and deliver the absolute best for customers. Many of you have put significant effort into that work of strengthening your organisations by reducing layers, increasing ownership, and helping reduce bureaucracy."<br><br>"We're already seeing the results, with teams moving faster and many Amazonians feeling more ownership... The reductions we’re sharing today are a continuation of this work to get even stronger by further reducing bureaucracy, removing layers, and shifting resources to ensure we’re investing in our biggest bets and what matters most to our customers’ current and future needs," it added.<br><br>The company also announced that looking ahead to 2026, it is expecting to continue hiring in key strategic areas while also finding additional places that they can remove layers, increase ownership and realise efficiency gains.<br><br>"Some may ask why we’re reducing roles when the company is performing well. Across our businesses, we're delivering great customer experiences every day, innovating at a rapid rate, and producing strong business results. What we need to remember is that the world is changing quickly. This generation of AI is the most transformative technology we’ve seen since the Internet, and it's enabling companies to innovate much faster than ever before (in existing market segments and altogether new ones). We’re convicted that we need to be organised more leanly, with fewer layers and more ownership, to move as quickly as possible for our customers and business," said Beth Galetti, Senior Vice President of People Experience and Technology at Amazon, in a message to employees.<br></p>