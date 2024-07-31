Ambuja Cements Q1 profit at Rs 789.63 crore

New Delhi: Adani Group firm Ambuja Cements Ltd on Wednesday reported a consolidated net profit at Rs 789.63 crore for the first quarter ended June 2024.

The company had reported a net profit of Rs 1,135.46 crore in April-June period a year ago, according to a regulatory filing by Ambuja Cements Ltd (ACL).

Consolidated revenue from operations was at Rs 8,311.48 crore during the June quarter. It was Rs 8,712.90 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal.