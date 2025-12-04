Menu
Fresher hiring sees 30% surge in November, says report

High value roles that have a package of Rs 20 lakh per annum and unicorn hiring surged in November by 38% and 35%, respectively.
Last Updated : 04 December 2025, 01:26 IST
Published 04 December 2025, 01:26 IST
