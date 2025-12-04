<p>Bengaluru: Driven by service-led sectors such as hospitality and education, fresher hiring in November witnessed a 30 per cent growth and over 16+ years of experience saw a 27 per cent surge, mostly driven by traditional sectors such as healthcare and IT, according to the Naukri JobSpeak Index.</p>.<p>Overall, white-collar hiring reported a 6 per cent consolidated growth in November, compared to last year. Though IT hiring remained flat in November, several non-IT sectors witnessed solid hiring growth. Within November alone, education (44 per cent), real estate (40 per cent), hospitality/travel (40 per cent), and insurance (36 per cent) posted the strongest gains, the data showed.</p>.When it’s a battle between a better career and family....<p>High value roles that have a package of Rs 20 lakh per annum and unicorn hiring surged in November by 38 per cent and 35 per cent, respectively.</p>.<p>Global Capability Centres (GCCs) also witnessed a hiring surge of 18 per cent y-o-y. While Strategy & Management Consulting GCCs led with a 50 per cent growth, IT sector GCCs grew by 9 per cent.</p>.<p>“The growth in Indian white collar hiring continues to be in the 6-7 per cent range this fiscal and this period was no exception. Shift towards non-IT sectors and demand for high-value roles, continues. One early trend we are observing on the platform is the increased digital hiring adoption among small businesses,” Naukri Chief Business Officer Pawan Goyal said.</p>.<p>In November, led by e-commerce players at 27 per cent, unicorn hiring saw a significant growth. IT unicorns are witnessing a 16 per cent surge.</p>.<p>As far as cities are concerned, Kolkata saw a 21 per cent y-o-y hiring surge overall, with 102 per cent growth in hiring by GCCs. Bengaluru saw 22 per cent growth in hiring. Emerging cities such as Ahmedabad and Jaipur led the charge in fresher hiring as these cities witnessed a 41 per cent and 31 per cent growth, respectively.</p>.<p>Across the country, there has been a 30 per cent surge in entry-level hiring with non-metros taking the lead. Ahmedabad topped the chart at 41 per cent, followed by Coimbatore (32 per cent) and Jaipur (31 per cent). Both Bengaluru and Mumbai posted 26 per cent and 29 per cent growth, respectively.</p>