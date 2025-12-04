Menu
News in Pics | December 4, 2025: Best photos from around the world

Last Updated : 04 December 2025, 01:41 IST
Supporters during the second ODI cricket match of a series between India and South Africa, at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, in Raipur, Chhattisgarh

Credit: PTI Photo

An aircraft takes off from a naval ship during operational demonstration at an event organised as part of the Navy Day celebrations, off the Shangumugham coast in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala

Credit: PTI Photo

Algae growth over stagnant water at 16th sluice of the Mettur Dam, also known as the Stanley Reservoir, in Salem district, Tamil Nadu

Credit: PTI Photo

Colombian dance delegation members perform during the 12th Amritsar International Folk Festival, in Amritsar

Credit: PTI Photo

Workers sort oranges at a market, in Siliguri, West Bengal

Credit: PTI Photo

Children play near a mustard field in bloom, in Morigaon district, Assam

Credit: PTI Photo

A winter lights Christmas installation reflect on the water in the River Liffey, in Dublin, Ireland

Credit: Reuters Photo

Published 04 December 2025, 01:41 IST
