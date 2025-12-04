News in Pics | December 4, 2025: Best photos from around the world

Supporters during the second ODI cricket match of a series between India and South Africa, at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, in Raipur, Chhattisgarh
An aircraft takes off from a naval ship during operational demonstration at an event organised as part of the Navy Day celebrations, off the Shangumugham coast in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala
Algae growth over stagnant water at 16th sluice of the Mettur Dam, also known as the Stanley Reservoir, in Salem district, Tamil Nadu
Colombian dance delegation members perform during the 12th Amritsar International Folk Festival, in Amritsar
Workers sort oranges at a market, in Siliguri, West Bengal
Children play near a mustard field in bloom, in Morigaon district, Assam
A winter lights Christmas installation reflect on the water in the River Liffey, in Dublin, Ireland
