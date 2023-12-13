Apple set to be hit by EU antitrust order in App Store fight with Spotify

By Samuel Stolton

Apple Inc is set to be hit by a ban on its App Store rules that govern music-streaming rivals and a potential hefty fine in the European Union’s latest attempt to limit the power of Big Tech.

EU regulators are putting the finishing touches to a decision that would prohibit Apple’s practice of blocking music services from pushing their users away from the App Store to alternative subscription options, according to people familiar with the investigation. The decision is slated for early next year, they added.

As part of the upcoming decision, Apple runs the risk of a potential fine of as much as 10 per cent of its annual sales — although EU penalties seldom reach that level and orders for companies to change their business models can be more hard-hitting.

The probe was sparked by a complaint nearly four years ago from Sweden’s Spotify Technology SA, which claimed it was forced to ramp up the price of its monthly subscriptions to cover costs associated with Apple’s alleged stranglehold on how the App Store operates. The European Commission homed in on Apple’s anti-steering rules in a formal charge sheet in February, saying the conditions are unnecessary and mean customers may end up paying more.