Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Excise duty hike on cigarettes to ensure tax burden proportionate to health impact

Sources said that in comparison, India's current rate remains modest, leaving considerable fiscal and public-health space for calibrated increases without departing from global norms.
Last Updated : 01 January 2026, 11:14 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 01 January 2026, 11:14 IST
India NewscigarettesTaxExcise duty

Follow us on :

Follow Us