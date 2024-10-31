Ather Energy achieves highest-ever monthly dispatches with 20,000 scooters in Oct

<p>Chandigarh: Ather Energy on Thursday said it has recorded its highest-ever monthly dispatches in October, with over 20,000 scooters being shipped across the country.</p>.<p>The recently launched family scooter, Rizta, has been a significant contributor, accounting for approximately 60 per cent-70 per cent of this month's total volume.</p>.<p>Ather reported retail sales of 20,000 scooters across India as of October 30, the company said.</p>.<p>This growth follows closely on Ather's September retail performance, where 12,828 vehicles were sold, resulting in a boost to its national market share from 7.9 per cent in July to 14.3 per cent in September.</p>.Swiggy IPO gets bids of Rs 1,26,140 cr from big investors like Norges, Fidelity: Report.<p>The demand for electric vehicles in India continues to expand, with the sector recording around 70 per cent year-on-year growth in October.</p>.<p>Last month, Ather Energy filed for a Rs 4,500 crore initial public offering (IPO).</p>.<p>The company currently has 231 Experience Centres and 2,500 fast charging stations across the country.</p>.<p>Ather has a manufacturing facility at Hosur, Tamil Nadu. It is also planning to set up another manufacturing plant in Chatrapati Sambhaji Nagar district in Maharashtra. </p>