Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinesscompanies

Ben & Jerry's says parent Unilever silenced it over Gaza stance

The ice cream maker then sued Unilever for selling its business in Israel to its licensee there, which allowed marketing in the West Bank and Israel to continue. That lawsuit was settled in 2022.
Reuters
Last Updated : 14 November 2024, 05:23 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 14 November 2024, 05:23 IST
World newsBusiness NewsGazaTrendingUnilever

Follow us on :

Follow Us