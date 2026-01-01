<p>Bengaluru: Leader of Opposition R Ashoka, who visited the Kogilu eviction site on Wednesday, said that the National Investigation Agency (NIA) should probe the incident.</p>.<p>"The government should verify the citizenship of illegal residents. It should be handed over to the NIA for investigation," he added.</p>.<p>After visiting the site, Ashoka opined that many of them there were not from Karnataka and the government was protecting them. He also noted that providing them a house would set a wrong precedent. “In Bengaluru, encroachments of 150 to 200 acres have been cleared in 40 places. Is it possible to build houses for all of them,” Ashoka added.</p>.Bengaluru demolition drive: Kogilu residents must wait 2 months for flats.<p>He also pointed out that the government had failed to provide housing to those who lost their houses to floods. “Due to floods in the state, 13,999 houses have been damaged, and they have not been given houses. They are our own farmers' children, still homeless. Roofs of 2,400 schools have been blown away," Ashoka said.</p>