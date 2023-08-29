Bengaluru's Porter in trouble for operating without permissions

Bengaluru-based intra-city logistics startup Porter could be booked for operating without obtaining the relevant permissions, a senior official at the Transport Department revealed.



Section 93 of The Motor Vehicles Act, 1988 mandates that no person shall engage himself as an agent in the business of collecting, forwarding, or distributing goods carried by goods carriages without obtaining licence from the appropriate authority subject to conditions prescribed by the state government.



According to C Mallikarjun, Karnataka Additional Commissioner for Transport (Enforcement-South), Porter does not have such kind of permit from the Regional Transport Authority.



“Over 2000 cases have already been booked against the company in the last couple of years for displaying advertisements on their vehicles without proper permission,” Mallikarjun told DH.