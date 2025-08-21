Menu
KSRTC to pay Rs 20L to kin of staff dying of health issues

The scheme covers serving employees who die of heart attacks, cancer, kidney failure or other medical reasons.
Last Updated : 20 August 2025, 23:08 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaKSRTC

