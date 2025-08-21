KSRTC to pay Rs 20L to kin of staff dying of health issues

<p>Bengaluru: The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has increased the compensation from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 20 lakh for employees who die of causes other than accidents. </p>.<p>Under the KSRTC Employee Family Welfare Scheme, the bus corporation will pay Rs 14 lakh instead of Rs 10 lakh, effective September 1, 2025. The State Bank of India (SBI) will pay another Rs 6 lakh, taking the total compensation to Rs 20 lakh. </p>.<p>The scheme covers serving employees who die of heart attacks, cancer, kidney failure or other medical reasons. </p>.International awards for KSRTC at Singapore's Asia’s Best Employer Brand Awards 2025.<p>The KSRTC increased the compensation from Rs 3 lakh to Rs 10 lakh with effect from October 1, 2023, and has so far paid the dependents of 157 deceased employees. </p>.<p>The corporation pays Rs 1 crore to the dependents of employees who die due to personal or duty-related accidents through accident insurance. </p>