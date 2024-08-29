Berkshire Hathaway becomes 1st US non-tech firm to hit $1 tn market value

Reaching a $1 trillion market valuation is “a big deal,” said Kevin Heal, an analyst who covers the company for Argus Research.

Every year, Berkshire holds its shareholder meeting in Omaha, Nebraska, where tens of thousands of people pack an arena to hear Buffett’s folksy investing wisdom. This year’s meeting, in May, was the first without Charles T. Munger, the firm’s vice chairman, who died in November at age 99.

Buffett, who turns 94 Friday, and Munger built Berkshire’s fortune by ignoring fads and seeking undervalued companies to invest in for the long term.

Berkshire’s big bets on Apple, as well as financial companies like Bank of America and American Express, have paid off handsomely this year.

Apple has risen 18 per cent since January, according to filings. Berkshire is also sitting on more than $270 billion in cash.

That might explain why Berkshire has managed to outpace the S&P 500 this year, said Greggory Warren, an analyst who covers the company for Morningstar.

“I, unfortunately, don’t have an answer as to why it is up as much as it is, other than that perhaps some market participants weren’t buying into the tech-driven rally and wanted the downside protection of a Berkshire if things went south, or some thought Berkshire would benefit from AI through its large Apple stake,” he said.