<p>Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala local self government minister M B Rajesh has said that Kerala will suffer additional burden of Rs 1,600 crore annually as the centre is gearing up to replace the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme with Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) bill.</p><p>Kerala will be among the worst affected states with the fresh move of the centre. The centre should withdraw from the move that will affect the livelihood of thousands of families, Rajesh said here on Tuesday.</p><p>He alleged that the fresh move was sequel to the attempts by the BJP government at the centre over the last ten years to scuttle the widely hailed employment guarantee scheme. He also said that the centre was making false claims over VB-G RAM G Bill.</p>.G Ram G Bill: MGNREGA renaming row in Parliament.<p>Kerala stands in the second position with regard to the maximum number of families benefited from 100 days employment. In 2024-25 financial year 5,19,623 families in Kerala benefited from 100 days employment guarantee.</p><p>The CPM leader said that the centre's claim that the number of days will be increased from 100 to 125 was a bogus one as it would be limited only to rural areas notified by the centre. All rural areas of Kerala need not be notified by the centre. The new bill also provides for setting up a state level coordination committee with the centre's representative. This could be yet another attempt for the centre's intervention in states, Rajesh alleged.</p><p>Rajesh also flayed the removal of Mahatma Gandhi’s name from the scheme. The new bill is against the basic objectives of MGNREGA,he said.</p>