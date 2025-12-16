Menu
6 kids test HIV positive in MP hospitals, contaminated blood transfusion suspected; probe ordered

All these cases were reported between January and May this year, and all the affected children - aged between 12 and 15 - are being treated under HIV protocols, an official said.
Last Updated : 16 December 2025, 16:17 IST
Published 16 December 2025, 16:17 IST
India NewsMadhya PradeshHIV

