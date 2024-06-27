Bill Gates’ climate firm Breakthrough sets sights on developing world

By Michelle Ma and Akshat Rathi

The clean-tech investment firm founded by Bill Gates, Breakthrough Energy, needs to fund more companies in the developing world, Executive Director Rodi Guidero said.

Breakthrough manages $4.5 billion it devotes to technology companies trying to cut greenhouse gases. But of the firm’s 165 portfolio companies, only a handful are based outside North America and Europe, Guidero said Wednesday on Bloomberg TV.

“We need to expand that,” Guidero said. “Innovation has to happen everywhere.”