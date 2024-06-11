Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinesscompanies

Union Bank board approves plan to raise Rs 10K cr

This would be subject to the approval of the government, other regulatory authorities and shareholders' approval, according to the bank.
PTI
Last Updated : 11 June 2024, 14:48 IST
Last Updated : 11 June 2024, 14:48 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

New Delhi: State-owned Union Bank of India on Tuesday approved a proposal to raise Rs 10,000 crore, including Rs 6,000 crore from share sale, to fund its business growth.

The board approved raising equity capital not exceeding Rs 6,000 crore in tranche(s) within the overall limit of Rs 10,000 crore through public issue, including further public offer or rights issue or QIP, Union Bank of India said in a regulatory filing.

This would be subject to the approval of the government, other regulatory authorities and shareholders' approval, it added.

The board also approved the raising of Basel III compliant Additional Tier 1 (AT 1) Bonds not exceeding Rs 2,000 crore and Tier 2 Bonds not exceeding Rs 2,000 crore (including foreign currency denominated AT1/Tier 2 Bonds) within the overall limit of Rs 10,000 crore, it noted.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 June 2024, 14:48 IST
Union Bank of IndiaFund raising

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT