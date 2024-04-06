Voda Idea gets board nod to raise Rs 2,075 cr from Aditya Birla group

The Vodafone Idea board has approved 'issuance of up to 1,395,427,034 equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each at an issue price of Rs 14.87 per equity share (including a premium of Rs 4.87 per equity share), aggregating to Rs 2,075 crore to Oriana Investments Pte. Ltd (Aditya Birla Group entity forming part of the promoter group), on a preferential basis,' the filing said.