Blackrock, ADIA, domestic funds hike stake in Vedanta

Vedanta is expected to clock nearly Rs 41,646 crore ($5 billion) of EBITDA in FY24 (April 2023 to March 2024).

Similarly, the Vedanta Group is eyeing an EBITDA of Rs 49,975 crore ($6 billion) in the next financial year (FY 25) and scaling it to Rs 58,305 crore - Rs 62,469 crore ($7-7.5 billion) in the following year on the back of operational efficiencies across businesses.