Burberry preparing to cut hundreds of jobs: Report

British fashion house Burberry Group Plc is expected to shed hundreds of jobs, mostly in the UK, following a sharp drop in its stock market value, the Telegraph reported.

Employees were informed during a Zoom meeting in late June, with those affected told they were facing redundancy or having to reapply for their roles, the newspaper reported, without saying where it got the information.

Burberry has reportedly begun a 45-day consultation, signaling that hundreds of positions could be cut.