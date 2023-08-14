Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinesscompanies

BYJU's ropes in former Infosys senior executive Richard Lobo for HR functions

Lobo is credited with bringing technology and analytics to the HR function as Infosys (his previous stint) scaled to become a global leader in technology and consulting.
Last Updated 14 August 2023, 15:58 IST

Follow Us

Edtech major BYJU's on Monday said it has roped in former senior executive of IT company Infosys, Richard Lobo, to drive the company's human resource functions.

Lobo joins BYJU's after a 23-year career at Infosys, where he held various leadership roles, most recently serving as its EVP and Head of Human Resources, the edtech firm said in a statement.

"His extensive experience and leadership in HR will be instrumental in further enriching our work culture and ensuring that the welfare of our team members remains at the core of every decision we take," BYJU's Founder and CEO Byju Raveendran said.

"I'm excited to take on this pivotal role and work closely with the team at BYJU’s to build on their achievements, and help transform the organisation to be future ready," Lobo said.

Richard joined Infosys in 2000.

He is credited with bringing technology and analytics to the HR function as Infosys scaled to become a global leader in technology and consulting, the statement said.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 14 August 2023, 15:58 IST)
Business NewsByju'sInfosys

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT