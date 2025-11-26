<p>Washington: US President Donald Trump on Tuesday backed away from his earlier Thursday deadline for Ukraine to agree to a U.S.-backed peace plan, saying "the deadline for me is when it's over."</p><p>Trump said U.S. negotiators were making progress in discussions with Russia and Ukraine, and Moscow had agreed to some concessions.</p>.Trump administration orders review of Biden-era refugees, memo shows.<p>He said his envoy Steve Witkoff would be meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Moscow, and his son-in-law Jared Kushner was also involved. </p>