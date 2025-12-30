<p>Washington - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told Fox News that Ukraine cannot win its war against Russia without U.S. support and that he does not trust Russian President Vladimir Putin.</p><p>"Can we win without American support? No," Zelenskyy said in an interview on Fox News show "Special Report with Bret Baier" aired on Monday, before laying out the difficulties that will be posed by a lack of U.S. support.</p>.Trump held a 'positive call' with Putin on Monday: White House.<p>"I don't trust Putin and he doesn't want success for Ukraine," Zelenskyy said, adding his Sunday meeting with President Donald Trump was productive.</p><p>Putin told his army on Monday to press on with a campaign to take full control of Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia region. </p>