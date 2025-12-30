Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Pentagon announces $8.6 billion Boeing contract for F-15 jets for Israel

The Pentagon said the ⁠contract involved foreign military sales to Israel. The US has long been by far the ⁠largest arms supplier to its ⁠closest Middle East ally.
Last Updated : 30 December 2025, 01:03 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 30 December 2025, 01:03 IST
World newsIsraelDonald Trump

Follow us on :

Follow Us