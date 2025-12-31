<p>India has granted a five-year moratorium on adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues owed by <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/vodafone-idea">Vodafone</a> Idea, a government source told Reuters on Wednesday.</p><p>The relief comes months after India's top court said the government can consider the company's relief request for all of its AGR dues.</p> .Centre can reconsider all pending AGR dues of Vodafone Idea: Supreme Court.<p>"The five-year moratorium gives the company recovery time. The Street anticipated a waiver of some sort, but that has not happened," said Vinit Bolinjkar, head of research at Ventura Securities.</p><p>Vodafone Idea shares, which had risen more than 6 per cent on Wednesday, reversed course and fell as much as 15 per cent.</p><p>Vodafone Idea said it would not comment on media speculation and would wait for official communication on the matter, adding that any development would be disclosed through a regulatory filing.</p>