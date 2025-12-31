Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiawest bengal

Amit Shah outlines BJP action plan for Bengal polls, projects Dilip Ghosh as key face

Shah held the meeting to take stock of the BJP West Bengal unit's preparedness for the assembly polls next year.
Last Updated : 31 December 2025, 12:02 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 31 December 2025, 12:02 IST
India NewsBJPAmit ShahWest BengalIndian PoliticsDilip Ghosh

Follow us on :

Follow Us