Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusiness

Gold, silver futures plunge as traders book profits on weak global cues, strong dollar

Declining on the final day of 2025, the yellow metal for February delivery decreased by Rs 1,098, or 0.8 per cent, to Rs 1,35,568 per 10 grams, on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX).
Last Updated : 31 December 2025, 12:00 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 31 December 2025, 12:00 IST
India NewsBusiness NewsGold pricesSilver prices

Follow us on :

Follow Us