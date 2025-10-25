Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinesscompanies

'Decisions taken with integrity, due diligence': LIC denies Washington Post report on Adani investments

LIC's investment of $570 million in Adani Ports in May 2025 was also highlighted in the report.
Last Updated : 25 October 2025, 10:30 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 25 October 2025, 10:30 IST
India NewsBusiness NewsAdani GroupLICcompanies

Follow us on :

Follow Us