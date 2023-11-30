DLF mulls first bond issue in three years: Bankers

"It is difficult to pinpoint the exact timing (of the issue), as the talks are at a very basic stage," the banker said.

DLF may look to raise around 10 billion rupees ($120 million) through the bond issue but has yet to receive the board approval for its fundraising plan, the bankers said.

The real estate company may look to raise funds for two years to five years, they added.

DLF did not reply to a Reuters' email seeking comment.

ICRA has assigned a 'AA' rating to DLF's bonds worth 15 billion rupees.

The company had last raised five billion rupees through the sale of three-year bonds at 8.25 per cent annual coupon in March 2021.

DLF's likely plan to return to the bond market comes at a time when India's real estate sector is seeing a revival.