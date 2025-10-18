<p>Mumbai: Middle Eastern bank Emirates NBD will buy a 60% stake in Indian private lender RBL Bank, according to an exchange notification.</p><p>Emirates will invest 268.53 billion Indian rupees ($3.05 billion) in the bank through a preferential issue of shares, the statement from RBL Bank said.</p><p>The deal is the largest by a Middle Eastern bank in India, and comes months after Japan's Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation's move to buy up to 25% of Yes Bank.</p>.IndiGo to buy 30 more wide-body A350-900 planes.<p>RBL Bank said the deal is subject to regulatory approvals. The Reserve Bank of India, the country's banking regulator, has informally communicated its backing for the deal, Reuters has reported.</p><p><em>($1 = 87.9740 Indian rupees)</em> </p>