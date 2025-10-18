Menu
Dubai's Emirates NBD to buy 60% stake in India's RBL Bank for $3 billion

Emirates will invest 268.53 billion Indian rupees ($3.05 billion) in the bank through a preferential issue of shares, the statement from RBL Bank said.
Last Updated : 18 October 2025, 14:37 IST
Published 18 October 2025, 14:37 IST
