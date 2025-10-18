Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

8 dead, 15 injured in accident after truck carrying pilgrims falls into deep valley in Maharashtra

The mishap occurred near Makad Tekdi in the Dhadgaon–Taloda area, under the jurisdiction of the Shahada police station, reports reaching here said.
Last Updated : 18 October 2025, 16:47 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 18 October 2025, 16:47 IST
India NewsMaharashtra

Follow us on :

Follow Us