<p>Mumbai: Eight persons died and 15 others were injured when a pick-up truck carrying pilgrims fell into a deep valley at Chandshaili Ghat in Nandurbar district of Maharashtra on Friday night.</p><p>The mishap occurred near Makad Tekdi in the Dhadgaon–Taloda area, under the jurisdiction of the Shahada police station, reports reaching here said. </p><p>Nandurbar police are investigating the cause of the accident.</p><p>According to preliminary reports, the pick-up truck (MH-39-AB-2802) was carrying a group of pilgrims returning from a temple visit when the driver lost control while negotiating a sharp turn on the steep ghat section.</p><p>The vehicle skidded off the road and plunged into the valley, overturning multiple times before coming to a halt.</p> .<p>The injured were immediately admitted to Taloda Rural Hospital, Nandurbar District Hospital, and some to private hospitals, where they are being treated. </p><p>A detailed report of the incident has been submitted to the Nandurbar district administration by Tehsildar Dipak Dhiware. </p><p>"The exact cause of the accident is yet to be determined, and police investigations are ongoing," officials said. </p><p>The victims were returning from the Astamba Yatra — a deeply rooted tribal pilgrimage held annually in Akrani Tehsil during Diwali. The fair, one of the most significant for tribal communities in South Gujarat and North Maharashtra, draws people for a fortnight.</p>