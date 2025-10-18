<p>Colombo: Rain had the final say as the Women’s ODI World Cup group match between New Zealand and Pakistan was abandoned, a result that confirmed South Africa's qualification as the second team to make it to the semifinals, here on Saturday.</p>.<p>After several interruptions, play was finally called off at 9pm local time with Pakistan 92 for 5 in 25 overs after New Zealand had opted to field.</p>.Hay, Sears shine as New Zealand beat Pakistan to win ODI series.<p>Both teams shared a point each.</p>.<p>New Zealand remained fifth with four points from five matches, while Pakistan, yet to register a win, stayed rooted to the bottom of the eight-team table with two points. </p>