Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

South Africa seal semi berth after rain washes out New Zealand-Pakistan clash

After several interruptions, play was finally called off at 9pm local time with Pakistan 92 for 5 in 25 overs after New Zealand had opted to field.
Last Updated : 18 October 2025, 16:53 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 18 October 2025, 16:53 IST
Sports NewsCricket

Follow us on :

Follow Us