Irked by California's new law to protect transgender kids, Musk to move X, SpaceX headquarters to Texas

Elon Musk said Tuesday that he would move the headquarters of two of his businesses, social media platform X and rocket manufacturer SpaceX, from California to Texas in protest against a new law designed to protect transgender children.
The California law signed Monday by Governor Gavin Newsom, a Democrat, bans school districts from requiring teachers to notify parents if their children change their gender identification.
"This is the final straw," Musk posted on X. It is "attacking both families and companies." He added that he had previously warned the California governor of such consequences.
SpaceX will move its headquarters from Hawthorne, California, to its Starbase facility in Boca Chica, Texas. X, which is based in San Francisco, will move to Austin, Musk said.
SpaceX, X and Musk did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Musk previously staged a political protest against California, moving Tesla's headquarters from Palo Alto, California, to Austin, Texas, in the wake of the Bay Area's tough coronavirus lockdowns.
Musk. who is the chief executive of the auto manufacturer, called restrictions that made its Fremont, California, factory shut down "fascist."
Published 17 July 2024, 03:11 IST