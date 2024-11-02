Home
Elon Musk’s X falls behind on updating political ad disclosures

X isn’t legally required to update the database, but it’s become an expected practice for the company and its tech peers. X also missed one update last month.
Bloomberg
Last Updated : 02 November 2024, 10:25 IST

Published 02 November 2024, 10:25 IST
