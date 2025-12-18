Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Competition Commission to look into IndiGo flight cancellations

IndiGo, which has a domestic market share of over 65 per cent, cancelled hundreds of flights starting from December 2, causing hardships to thousands of passengers.
Last Updated : 18 December 2025, 12:43 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 18 December 2025, 12:43 IST
India NewsAviationCCIIndigoCompetition Commission of India

Follow us on :

Follow Us