Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
×
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinesscompanies

Emmvee IPO subscribed 1.02 times on final day

The company had fixed the IPO price band between Rs 206 and Rs 217 per share and the minimum lot size per application was 69.
Last Updated : 14 November 2025, 16:04 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 14 November 2025, 16:04 IST
Business NewsIPOcompanies

Follow us on :

Follow Us