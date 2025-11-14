<p>Bengaluru: Emmvee Photovoltaic IPO recorded an overall subscription of 1.02 times on the final day of bidding on Thursday. </p><p>The Rs 2,900 crore <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ipo">initial public offering</a> (IPO) was subscribed 1.16 times by the retail individual investors, 0.32 times by non institutional investors, and 1.33 times by the qualified institutional buyers at the upper band.</p><p>The company had fixed the IPO price band between Rs 206 and Rs 217 per share and the minimum lot size per application was 69. The minimum investment amount for retail investors was Rs 14,214 per lot.</p>.Infosys gives 75% average bonus to employees for second quarter.<p>Earlier, Emmvee Photovoltaic mobilised Rs 1,305 crore from anchor investors.</p><p>The IPO comprised a fresh issue of shares worth Rs 2,143.86 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of shares valued at Rs 756.14 crore by promoters, aggregating to Rs 2,900 crore.</p><p>The company aims to deploy funds to prepay loans and for general corporate purposes.</p><p>The shares will be listed on the bourses on November 18.</p>