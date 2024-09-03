Explained | What is the issue with Cathay Pacific's A350 Rolls-Royce engines?

A problem unfolded several minutes after take-off on flight CX383 from Hong Kong to Zurich on Monday, according to flight tracking service FlightRadar24.

The five-year-old A350-1000 plane performed two wide circles and dumped fuel over the sea before returning to Hong Kong where it landed safely about 75 minutes after its departure.

Cathay Pacific said it identified an engine component failure after the aircraft returned to Hong Kong.