Facebook must face $3.8 billion UK mass action over market dominance, tribunal rules

London: Facebook must face a collective lawsuit valued at around 3 billion pounds ($3.77 billion) over allegations the social media giant abused its dominant position to monetise users' personal data, a London tribunal ruled on Thursday.

Legal academic Liza Lovdahl Gormsen, who is bringing the case on behalf of around 45 million Facebook users in the UK, says they were not properly compensated for the value of personal data they had to provide.

Her lawyers argue users should get compensation for the economic value they would have received if Facebook was not in a dominant position in the market for social networks.

Facebook's parent company Meta Platforms Inc, however, says the lawsuit is "entirely without merit" and its lawyers argue the claimed losses ignore the economic value Facebook provides to its users.